 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Lockdown sows fake culpability

Columns 1 hour ago

And it’s still a long way from Level 1.

Cliff Buchler
17 Jun 2020
05:25:32 AM
PREMIUM!
Lockdown sows fake culpability

Prince Charles smelling the roses. Pictue: pinterest

My gardening experience has never gone beyond mowing and trimming edges. The rest is left to garden service teams. But that has changed since lockdown Level 4 when outside gardeners were considered lepers. I’ve had to do the job myself – suiting me, since I have to find something filling the time between writing and scrubbing loos. Problem is, I need tools. Old ones are rusted or stolen. So, I find myself in the gardening aisle of the supermarket where I espy an array displayed. Spades, forks, rakes, pruning shears – all the stuff needed for pukka gardening. I’m hooked...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Reopen tourism to ‘save what’s left of the industry’ 17.6.2020
Lockdown prevented mom from getting a restraining order before her murder 15.6.2020
‘Advanced Level 3’ has good news for restaurants and hair salons 15.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.