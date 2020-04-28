Leave the teaching (and other jobs) to the professionals

There are many concepts that I just can’t quite get my head around, like the power unleashed by splitting atoms, or the size of the universe. But that’s nothing. Due to the lockdown, I was introduced to the concept of home schooling and, boy oh boy, does that have me floored. The idiot that came up with this idea must have been in the special class as a child. In the world of real schooling, teachers start their careers by first passing matric. They then go on to study at a university or college for at least four years before...

There are many concepts that I just can’t quite get my head around, like the power unleashed by splitting atoms, or the size of the universe. But that’s nothing.

Due to the lockdown, I was introduced to the concept of home schooling and, boy oh boy, does that have me floored.

The idiot that came up with this idea must have been in the special class as a child.

In the world of real schooling, teachers start their careers by first passing matric. They then go on to study at a university or college for at least four years before they are permitted to be involved in the development of children.

Makes perfect sense.

Now compare home schooling, where a major percentage of parents are semi-literate or semi-sober at any given time – and they are now tasked with doing the teachers’ job.

What are we thinking? That this is going to end well? That the school year can be completed on time and with the standards maintained?

I don’t think so. In fact, I don’t think any thought has gone into this concept.

If home schooling can work, then isn’t home dentistry also an option? Let’s be honest, if any dimwit can teach, then surely any dimwit can also do basic dentistry, no?

Why bother going to a professional with a degree? Just go online, follow the tutorial, and voila!

Or what about home surgery? Surely it can’t be that difficult to develop an app to guide you through an appendix removal procedure?

Think about it, what is easier: teaching 40 young adults the matric higher-grade maths syllabus in 10 months or doing a 10-minute appendix surgery?

And, while we’re at it, why not consider home accountancy? Do large corporates really need chartered accountants with MBA or MBL degrees?

If teaching can be done by anybody, why can’t accounting?

I don’t know about you, but I prefer the professionals.

Of course, the only profession that doesn’t require any qualification, is politics.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.