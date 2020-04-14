 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 14.4.2020 06:20 am

I wonder about things too, dear Rodriquez

Danie Toerien
PREMIUM!
I wonder about things too, dear Rodriquez

Rodrigues, Cold Fact. Picture: sugarman.org

Like Rodriguez, I’m also a wonderer. But I wonder about very different things.

One of my favourite songs of all time is I Wonder. It’s a classic by Rodriguez, who still enjoys cult status in South Africa. For those who don’t know, Rodriguez wonders about how many times you’ve been had and how many plans have gone bad. He also wonders about the tears in children’s eyes and other profound issues. Like Rodriguez, I’m also a wonderer. But I wonder about very different things. I wonder if unemployed people are as frustrated as the working class during this lockdown. How profoundly does it affect the about 40% of the working class who are...
Related Stories
Ramaphosa faces tough decisions on economy, pandemic 14.4.2020
Nehawu ‘still studying’ scathing judgment in PPE matter 14.4.2020
Under the circumstances, reports of assaults are unsurprising 14.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.