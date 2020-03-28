Mask leads to loss of identity, for the sake of humanity

I bought a pack of face masks and it was instructive. First, because the man at the counter said: “We have two packs. How many do you want?” It was the true essence of this social moment, contained in five words. Fear versus love. The individual versus the group. Want? At that moment, I wanted all the face masks on planet Earth. I wanted a face mask the size of a hang-glider! I wanted face masks for every square inch of my body! But, given the vibe and conscious that someone else would quite possibly require them, I settled for...

I bought a pack of face masks and it was instructive.

First, because the man at the counter said: “We have two packs. How many do you want?”

It was the true essence of this social moment, contained in five words. Fear versus love. The individual versus the group.

Want? At that moment, I wanted all the face masks on planet Earth. I wanted a face mask the size of a hang-glider! I wanted face masks for every square inch of my body!

But, given the vibe and conscious that someone else would quite possibly require them, I settled for the one pack of five masks.

Magnanimity exhausted, I tore the pack open and donned a mask before I’d even paid for it. The effect was instantaneous: I felt safer.

This effect may have been illusory, because these were not the famed N95 masks, just the kind of thing you might see the heartthrob surgeon wearing in a hospital soapie.

But I did feel safer. I looked silly, to be sure, and I grudgingly forewent eye contact with one of the more attractive women I have seen in Johannesburg recently, there by the Pick n Pay chips aisle.

But I felt confident and I sensed in the way I was treated by others that people saw me as a low-risk neighbour.

I felt I was doing my bit for my community. Minimising my risk of passing on anything untoward.

But my face was invisible. I was essentially indistinguishable from any other middle-aged white man you could imagine.

I had sacrificed my individuality. Partly, I had done so out of fear. But in another way, I was sublimating my need to be acknowledged as me.

We are accepting limits on our personal freedom, our right to individual liberty, for the greater good of society.

Could we say that that sense of liberty, of humanity’s expressing its “right” to exploit the resources of the planet, could have caused some of this?

Has exploitive human liberty impinged on nature’s last redoubts and thereby released molecules that can harm us? Perhaps we will know one day.

Until then, many of us will accept these limits on our individuality as temporary. But there may be longer-term shifts.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.