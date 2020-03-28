 
 
Mask leads to loss of identity, for the sake of humanity

Hagen Engler
File image: iStock

We are accepting limits on our personal freedom, our right to individual liberty, for the greater good of society.

I bought a pack of face masks and it was instructive. First, because the man at the counter said: “We have two packs. How many do you want?” It was the true essence of this social moment, contained in five words. Fear versus love. The individual versus the group. Want? At that moment, I wanted all the face masks on planet Earth. I wanted a face mask the size of a hang-glider! I wanted face masks for every square inch of my body! But, given the vibe and conscious that someone else would quite possibly require them, I settled for...
Lock Down

