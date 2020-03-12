 
 
Columns 12.3.2020 06:20 am

Enforce the law on illegal taverns, government

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
Police confiscating crates of alcohol from an illegal trader.

The shootings and deaths at these drinking halls leaves one with a heavy heart – and all that heartache is avoidable.

True to the government I have come to know, it turns a blind eye to drinking holes that do not appear on the registry of those who operate legally. It’s business as usual, even when taverns outnumber schools, churches and libraries. But come election time, our politicians are quick to “worry” about houses mushrooming as taverns with no licenses. Township life has surely changed – and the lack of jobs is not to blame. The honest truth is that the majority of the people who own these taverns are men and women who are employed. The tavern is just a...
