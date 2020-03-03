 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 3.3.2020 06:23 am

Let Ramaphosa lead as he should, Cosatu

Sydney Majoko
PREMIUM!
Let Ramaphosa lead as he should, Cosatu

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi gives the closing remarks at the 13th National Congress held at Gallagher Estate in Midrand, 20 September 2018. Picture: Neil McCartney

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi will do better to make her unions useful, and relevant, in what is an inevitability: trimming the wage bill.

There was a time when trade unions used to call the shots. They not only set the agenda in the workplace, but their voice carried a lot of weight politically. In fact, they were the kingmakers in the ruling party because they anointed presidents. It’s hard to forget it was actually then-Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi who played a massive role in ensuring Jacob Zuma rose to the presidency after ensuring Thabo Mbeki was ousted. But that power planted the seed that became the undoing of the unions. Their choice to align themselves with particular factions of the ruling party...
Related Stories
Ramaphosa saddened, concerned over bus crash that claimed 25 lives 2.3.2020
Not much progress with Ramaphosa’s school sanitation campaign 2.3.2020
Sisulu says ANC should ‘do something’ about Sexwale’s Nasrec comments 2.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.