Columns 8.1.2020 06:23 am

Make the resolution to make SA a better place

Martin Williams
Martin Williams, DA councillor and former editor of The Citizen.

Those of us who decide to stay, or feel compelled to do so by circumstance, can redouble our efforts to make South Africa a better place.

Rolling blackouts – euphemistically called load shedding – what a perfect rejoinder to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s attempt to sell a rosy future. “We will give South Africans hope that things will be better tomorrow and will be better than today,” he said in a preview of the governing party’s January 8 statement, where the ANC annually sets out its vision. When electricity goes off so often, unpredictably and in direct contradiction to assurances by President Cyril Ramaphosa, only the gullible will believe Magashule’s promises. Economically and politically, SA is in a bad way. Official unemployment remains stubbornly above 29%....
