Corrupt fat cats now a bit more scared, but not nearly terrified enough

In an exceptionally eventful week, power has shifted back to the ANC in two of the country’s biggest metros.

At the same time, national government took the unprecedented step of placing one of its SOEs into business rescue.

While many would argue that the first two events are travesties for good governance, the latter has mostly been welcomed.

South Africans are tired and fed up.

This year has seen a significant number of high-profile corruption scandals come to light and we are all a little fatigued by the sheer scope of the state capture project.

At the same time, the country seems to be holding its collective breath for some high-profile Zumanites to be dragged off to court and given an extended stay in Sun City (hint, not the one with the golf courses).

When the DA took over Johannesburg and Tshwane, the lid on a number of schemes was lifted.

Investigations were instigated and dossiers compiled. Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, for example, was quite vocal about what his administration uncovered (initially, that is). A number of “arrangements” were uncovered in Tshwane as well.

Similarly, as the sheer extent of the looting at SAA became known, tax-paying citizens hoped there would be enough evidence to put away a few Gucci-wearing crooks.

I mean, an entire aircraft engine was stolen at SAA Technical. An entire engine. Think about that for a second. What do you do with a passenger jet engine? Sell it on Gumtree?

Hopefully, SAA’s new business rescue practitioner will take a broad view of his role and ensure that vital documents and evidence are not destroyed during this period of administrative upheaval.

There are a lot of people who have a lot to lose if the truth comes to light and they will do anything in their power to stay out of jail.

That is why the power shift in the two metros is of great concern. It is an open secret that many of our “public servants” have been helping themselves to our municipal coffers for many, many years.

And, they have fought tooth and nail against any type of reform.

Now, with the old guard back in power, it will be much easier to make information disappear. Maybe forever.

It is a chilling thought.

We have waited for the powers that be to pounce for some time. We are probably going to wait for some time more as the political power struggles continue.

That is why the decision to place SAA in business rescue is a big, big move. It signals that a difficult decision can be taken (sometimes).

The National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, will not take a case to court if she knows she can’t win.

That’s fine. We get it.

However, maybe the NPA and other organs of state can start making life a little more difficult for the lower-tiered crooks in our metro and SEOs.

Like the municipal employee stealing kilograms of sugar and tea from the canteen every week to sell to spaza shops, for example.

I know it isn’t exactly a jet engine, but a certain level of fear of consequences needs to be reinstated to get project South Africa back on track.

That should keep us entertained until the fat cats’ dockets are ready.

