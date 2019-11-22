 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 22.11.2019 06:30 am

Choose your role models wisely, young people

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
PREMIUM!
Choose your role models wisely, young people

Some of the twelve influencers who were tapped for the #ShareTheBay campaign | Image: instagram.com/blackbarbielish by Don Kat Seles

The danger of choosing a role model because you admire what they have, is that they could end up distracting you from the real qualities that will help you in life.

Cynically, I watch as social media “influencers” take time from their perfect worlds to warn us “out there” not to believe everything we see on social (even mainstream) media – that everything is not as it seems. These are the same people who build their brands off showing us all the things we desire to have, but almost always fail to tell us when we shouldn’t believe them. As I grow older, I find that I harbour this same distrust with almost every segment of the media and the information I consume about people’s personal lives. We all know of...
Related Stories
Social media influencer platform set to launch in SA 26.2.2019
PICS AND VIDEO: Cyril is Chiawelo’s inspiration 20.2.2018
Nation has lost a role model: Flabba’s sister 11.3.2015


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.