Columns 18.10.2019 06:20 am

The delicious curse of care overload

Dirk Lotriet
The delicious curse of care overload

The fact that everyone around me shows me appreciation and compassion offends my cynical nature.

I have never thought such a thing possible, but this week I’m suffering from care overload. It may sound like a wonderfully blessed position to be in, but the fact that everyone around me shows me appreciation and compassion offends my cynical nature. Have I been diagnosed with a fatal disease and they simply don’t know how to tell me? Are they in the process of hiring an assassin to get rid of me? Is there poison in the many cups of coffee they so regularly present to me? I don’t know, but to echo Clark Gable’s words in Gone...
