 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 17.10.2019 06:20 am

We need to protect our children at all times

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
PREMIUM!
We need to protect our children at all times

File image: iStock

Our parenting needs to evolve in line with the times. Unfortunately, our times are dark and murky, they are not child friendly.

There has never been a time such as this in my life – a time when children and adults are abducted on a daily basis. Mothers like me are constantly anxious about the safety of their little people. I go into panic mode when I get a call from a strange number and breathe a sigh of relief when I find my person safely at the school where he should be. When he goes visiting on weekends, I am on edge. I am reluctant to let him out of my sight and that’s where I am – as a parent...
Related Stories
Dlamini-Zuma’s VIP protection based on ‘threat and security assessment’, police say 14.4.2017
‘No protection’ for refugee kids 22.9.2016
Eugene de Kock held ‘against his will’ at PTA prison 6.9.2016


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.