 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 30.9.2019 08:33 pm

Start young to change the gender mindset

Kabelo Chabalala
PREMIUM!
Start young to change the gender mindset

Kabelo Chabalala.

In our quest to fight gender role stereotyping, we must also realise that we cannot completely overlook the differences between the genders.

Males and females are different and their differences are complementary in many ways. But today, we see girls and women’s bodies turned into crime scenes. Mostly by boys and men. Before I go further, let me state this: A part of me strongly believes that our government is deliberately avoiding focusing on perpetrators of this gender-based violence (who are mostly boys and men). You don’t need more than half a brain cell to understand that anything that isn’t dealt with, or eliminated, right from its roots, has the potential to grow again. The crime stats revealed recently show that the...
Related Stories
It’s time for men to confess, be ashamed – Zondo 20.9.2019
Ramaphosa’s five-point emergency plan to tackle gender-based violence 19.9.2019
Protests against GBV created revolution in consciousness – Ramaphosa 18.9.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.