It emerged earlier this week that Cricket South Africa (CSA) have put the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) under administration, predominantly because of concerns over Newlands’ ability to host the New Years’ Test.

At least that’s the impression that CEO Thabang Moroe gave.

At Thursday’s CSA season launch, Moroe was only preoccupied with the Test, which sees the Proteas take on England.

The Newlands Test is the jewel in the cricket calendar – five days of action with a guaranteed good attendance.

Moroe argues that the new development on the stadium’s B-field, which is spearheaded by Santam, poses “significant” security and safety risks.

WPCA insiders say the only real problem with the construction site is that fans sitting on the railway stand can’t walk to the Kelvin Grove end of the ground.

That logistical challenge, though, seems pretty miniscule for CSA’s course of action.

Instead, it’s been widely reported that the root of all evil – money – is allegedly the driving force behind CSA’s intervention.

Firstly, Sanlam’s project could eventually be worth more than R1 billion, which would represent a substantial financial injection for the WPCA, who agreed to fund 49% of the project.

Unions and franchises are basically wholly dependent on CSA to stay afloat in difficult economic conditions.

Can CSA, who themselves are in heaps of financial trouble, stomach having a prominent affiliate being more financially independent?

One report said CSA’s equity in the development – WPCA apparently got R80 million in bridging finances – is now too low for the suites and they want a bigger cut.

CSA will say their intentions are noble. But Moroe’s home union, Gauteng Cricket, is the fly in the ointment.

It’s now well-known that governance structures are possibly being manipulated to keep his ally, Jack Madiseng, in power there.

Gauteng is also reportedly in huge financial strife. So why no intervention there, too?

Something doesn’t add up.

