Columns 25.9.2019 06:30 am

Welcome, Most-Loved Ginger in all the World

Ben Trovato
Isn’t it wonderful that Meghan is allowed to accompany you wherever you go? Not too long ago, she would have had to wait in the car.

Dear Comrade Royal Highness, Prince Henry Mountbatten-Windsor, Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton, Most-Loved Ginger in all the World, May I call you Harry? Of course I may. You are nothing if not a man of the people. Welcome to our beautiful country. You have been here for three days and not once have you been murdered. Well done. This is quite an accomplishment, especially since your first official appearance was in the Cape Town suburb of Nyanga, fondly known as the slaughterhouse of South Africa. I was a bit worried when I read that you had been given a...
