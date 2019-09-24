 
 
It’s the sounds, not the silence, that make the platteland so special

Danie Toerien
Picture: iStock

To my surprise, I was greeted by a symphony seemingly conducted by the wind.

Most city dwellers have a romantic vision of life on the platteland. It conjures up images of wide open spaces, fresh air, tranquillity, and a slow pace in which there literally is time to smell the flowers. And rightly so. Having spent a day or so on a farm in the Eastern Free State recently, I must confess that I was mesmerised by the peace, and more than just a little surprised by the quiet. To be honest, it wasn’t really the quiet that surprised me – but rather the lack thereof. I was – most unrealistically I suppose –...
