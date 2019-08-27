The best things in life truly are free

Some sayings just never make sense when you’re small. How on earth can the best things in life be free?

Well, I obviously didn’t grow up in Cape Town.

As a laaitie, the best things were a pellet gun and brand new leather Springbok rugby ball. The ones that demanded a bucket of dubbin and hours of elbow-grease to get it totally waterproof and soft enough to kick barefoot.

Or a skateboard. One with those really super wide wheels.

And a bicycle. Wow! Total freedom for any 10-year-old.

But none of these things were ever free. If anything, they were unaffordable for most.

But as you grow up, you realise that it’s not just the material things that matter.

No matter how corny it sounds, feeling the sun on your face and smelling the ocean is a treat.

I was lucky enough recently to experience some of the most awesome free treats Cape Town has to offer.

Stepping onto the beach at Camp’s Bay, it really does feel as if the sand teams up to tickle your toes.

As you near the water, you can feel the temperature underfoot dropping.

And when the first wave splashes against you, sending a spray of the most indulgent icicles up your legs, and you gasp with delight, you get it.

Another moment of brilliance comes with a visit to Hout Bay, and giving Nicolas the seal a pat.

Blind in one eye, the locals claim to have rescued him from certain death when he got entangled in a fishing net. For the last 13 years he has been displaying his gratitude by lazing in the sun on the docks and posing for pictures.

And reading a book with the ocean performing the perfect background music while the wind gently tugs at the tablecloth on the mountain… priceless!

It doesn’t even have to be a good book. A cheap paperback from a charity store will do just fine.

So, barring the plane tickets, the car rental, the two nights in a hotel, and all the other expenses demanded for a weekend away, the best things in life certainly are free – if you can afford them.

