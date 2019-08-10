Cricket SA stumps players and fans alike

Calmer cricket supporters will tell you there’s no need to panic following a week in which Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla, two Proteas legends, announced partial and full international retirements respectively.

By all accounts, this was probably to be expected. Transition is part of every sphere of life.

But with respect to those who are embracing a new era in SA cricket, it’s bloody hard not be shaking in your boots.

The uneasiness stems from the fact that Cricket South Africa (CSA) is increasingly exhibiting an authoritarian character.

Thabang Moroe, the CEO, is centralising all aspects of the national coaching structure in the name of quicker decision-making and accountability.

Yet some of his actions belie that.

He hasn’t convincingly explained the currently shelved selection veto for him that was previously discussed at board level.

He proclaims SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca) as a key member of the CSA family, yet he and his board continue to marginalise them and steadfastly refuse to provide them with an accurate picture of the federation’s finances.

In fact, CSA and Saca are in court over those concealed numbers, as well as a controversial domestic cricket restructure.

Now, a report has emerged that the board wants to change its constitution to extend president Chris Nenzani’s tenure in order for him to “groom” Gauteng counterpart Jack Madiseng, a key confidante of Moroe.

Moroe says CSA have outsourced too many “human resource functions” to Saca over the years and wants the players to move closer to the federation.

On paper, it makes sense because CSA is, after all, their employer. However, the reality is different.

Why would a player want to trust the governing body?

It’s not exactly as if CSA has leverage at the moment.

They told parliament they’ve projected a loss of R654 million over the next four years.

It also doesn’t help when Moroe says the 70 players who’ll be out of jobs when the restructure is complete probably aren’t good enough for top-flight cricket anyway.

All these considerations lead to the source of our angst: what prevents our upcoming and prime players from not saying: “I’m not waiting this out”?

