Soweto, just pay your Eskom bills, like all of us

For one born just at the end of apartheid, at the very brink of the endless possibilities of democracy – the state of the nation is demoralising.

I remember a time when public servants did their work with passion and dignity. One would proudly and boldly say “my mommy is a teacher”.

I remember a time when you either wanted to be a teacher, nurse or police officer. But being a public servant then required one to possess a quality that today is scarce: pride.

The welfare system is overloaded with people who do not deserve to be recipients of social assistance, while those who desperately need the help cannot access it.

Children shout at their parents that they want “their” money because, ultimately, the child grant is meant for the benefit of the child.

Dependency has reared its ugly head and is seemingly growing.

We’ve allowed a help system to be abused by people who feel entitled to a helping hand that they do not really deserve – with a promise to increase, and in some cases double, the support grant.

Eskom was yet again bailed out. But why do Soweto residents think it is okay to owe the entity R18 billion and not be bothered about settling the debt?

Soweto is no longer characterised by matchbox dwellings. There are some beautiful houses there – so why are we carrying the Soweto debt?

I stand by Eskom’s decision to only restore supply to legal and paying customers in the area on condition that the community allows safe access to Eskom staff to conduct audits and remove illegal connections.

All we ask is that the protesting residents of Soweto take into consideration that the rest of us have been paying our heavy electricity bills. Do not hold the rest of us hostage with protests.

While politicians are willing to give some services free, there are some we must pay for. Electricity is one of them.

While some politicians may be corrupt, residents must be careful not to sink to that level because their actions are fast approaching levels of theft of resources and unwarranted service delivery protests.

Don’t stop us from paying our bills, please.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.