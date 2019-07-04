Disillusioned, we are shaken by duty being done

Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul is a breath of fresh air. What hit home was when he asked a question that has always bothered me: why are budgets being blown on basics that office bearers should be buying themselves?

Saul is just what we need. He is implementing what we have been thinking – but now we are finding ourselves applauding basics, because the people we have trusted with power over the years have left us with nothing to applaud.

Saul bought essentials: ambulances that were urgently needed, as opposed to luxury sedans.

And we applaud because here is a man who put the province at an advantage, as opposed to an elite few in luxury.

He fulfils his mandate – a basic expectation of a person in his position.

We hail him as a man for the people, going into government with leadership.

But what sort of person were we expecting? The men and women we have been exposed to over the years have left us with so little faith in them that we are shocked by people who embody the Batho Pele principles.

Remember how, as a country, we all stood up and applauded former public protector Thuli Madonsela for being everything her position required her to be?

This is because we are just not accustomed to men and women who are true to their oath of office.

Men and women like Makhosi Khoza, Mcebisi Jonas et al, have become such a rare breed in our political corridors that when we stumble across them, we are left shaken.

And that makes me wonder if we are not just congratulating fish for swimming, even though it is their duty to.

Those that promised us a plate of dreams and a future laced with endless possibilities, gave us nothing.

Did our mothers brave unwarranted detentions for the shadow of the freedom we were enticed with by the ruling ANC?

They told us, under the banner of freedom, equality would be a right and not a privilege enjoyed by a few.

But they lied …

