Justice must be served in SA

She was resolute and confident through the tears. Cheryl Zondi was undeterred by a line of questioning that would have left many of us broken.

In an effort to break her and belittle whatever demons she may have had to encounter, they unwittingly created a force to be reckoned with and an ally of public opinion against Timothy Omotoso.

Unfortunately, her bravery and fierce personality did not translate into more and more women coming out and reporting similar ordeals.

As a country, it is easy to believe there is no longer any faith in the South African justice system when a child molester is granted bail of a mere R2 000 and reminded to report to a police station within their jurisdiction every Monday.

Or when cash-in-transit security personnel are butchered and again the perpetrators are granted bail.

Or when a 24 and 26-year-old can brazenly kill security guards who are in an area to serve and protect.

So it’s no surprise that many feel we are living in a vacuum in terms of law and order. Lady Justice in South Africa has lost all visibility. We are a nation under siege.

While there are those officers who go above the call of duty, some who even lose their lives off duty, and while there are lawyers, judges and magistrates who respect their calling and cannot be bought, we have to admit there are those rotten apples who spoil a bag in its entirety.

South Africa needs laws that are not just in black and white, but are implemented.

There should be no special treatment for the affluent or sympathies for those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The law should remain consistent – it should not be gender or racially biased.

Once we acknowledge this, we will be able to uphold the law, regardless of who the perpetrator may be.

While Zondi may not encourage others to take the stand – one implores the system to offer the recourse that the law promised them and that basic human rights should guarantee them.

