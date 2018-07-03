Thanks to those who go unseen

Having just spent a wonderful weekend at a magnificent resort on a game farm in Bela Bela, I must salute those who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make the weekend dreams of city dwellers a reality.

Although it was only a two-day break, our family getaway really was filled with Kodak moments. The girls loved it and, for once, the pictures weren’t selfies.

The accommodation was superb, the amenities exceeded our wildest expectations and, as an added bonus, we were treated to unheard of game viewing.

To keep a resort like that in tip-top condition must demand quite an effort from a very dedicated team. And the team is very much invisible – something that very often goes unnoticed.

The resort boasts five sparkling pools – of which two are heated – but not once did we see a pool attendant.

The shop is stocked to the rafters with everything from firelighters to fresh bread, but the logistics behind it remain a mystery. Even the dustbins seem to be magically emptied out without drawing a moment’s attention.

The ultimate highlight was the game. We were completely mesmerised by the beauty and the abundance thereof.

We watched in awe as a giraffe family slowly sauntered by, stopping to graze from the very top of the thorn trees, delicately picking leaves off with their tongues.

Instinctively we spoke in hushed voices when we passed a herd of Sable antelope and we couldn’t stop taking pictures of a herd of golden wildebeest.

Imagine our surprise when we came across the herd of about 25 golden wildebeest. Considering that there were only three of these magnificent beasts in private ownership in 1991, seeing a herd of this magnitude was awesome.

To me, warthogs look like the naughty boys of the bushveld. Together with nyala and kudu, we were fortunate enough to see almost all of the species on the farm during an hour-long game drive.

Watching those animals enjoying the peace and tranquillity of the bushveld was a reminder why they call it the great outdoors.

To all those people who keep it great, thank you.

