Now the bun-fight begins

While the ANC gloats over its victory, the media and the IEC did very little to investigate the widespread corruption accompanying this election. Failing to distinguish between party and state, the ANC thought nothing about using state resources to boost its voter base. T-shirts, food parcels, blankets, and even cash changed hands between party campaigners and voters. Where poverty is rife, a T-shirt makes a difference.

Still incredulous about winning over one million votes, the EFF is sure to inject some life into our dull parliamentary life. That Agang even gained two parliamentary seats is still a mystery, given its dishevelled, fractious and dull campaign. COPE disappeared from view as proof that disgruntlement should never be the main reason for starting a party.

As predictable as the ANC’s campaign was, just like the Democratic Alliance, its obsession with ethnic politics is counter-productive. Appointing its most obnoxious duo to lure coloured people into the ANC fold did not help.

If the ANC knew anything about the coloured people, then they would know that Marius Fransman is deeply despised, made worse by his constant presence in the Cape newspapers, sitting with gang leaders and a known paedophile.

To fly Ebrahim Rasool all the way from Washington to make his voice known in Iqbal Surve’s rag was an exercise in futility.

In my view, the DA could have done much better given the state of the nation. Its obsession with “blackness” is unfortunate. It needs to seriously diversify its leadership presence, which includes coloureds. After all, the DA owes its being to the coloured and white vote. Surely its parliamentary leader should be a descendant of the Western Cape’s first people?

Had it concentrated on the Northern Cape, the likelihood of winning that province with just 25% of the budget that went to Gauteng could have been a reality.

The increase in votes in Gauteng, while admirable, could have been achieved with less money. If the campaign budget were more equally distributed, the DA might have consolidated its traditional base, improved its vote, and created more stability in the party.

Going forward with a built-in structural flaw of two centres of power, the DA would do well to consider putting its leader back in Parliament.

It was there that Helen Suzman made her mark using the legislature to trumpet her opponent’s atrocities across the globe. It was here where she fought for the rights of citizens. Helen Zille needs to restore her party’s rightful place back in Parliament and strengthen it as their

locus of power.

Musi Maimane’s campaign was nevertheless a worthy exercise in how to use the media during election campaigns to promote a party brand, and create a national presence through television adverts and coverage of its marches.

Equally, the Economic Freedom Fighters ran a good election campaign, with its clear and consistent socialist message – however distasteful – and its signature branding in bright red.

Surprisingly, not one journalist investigated who was bankrolling Julius Malema, given that he owes the SA Revenue Service R16 million. Yet the EFF had a fleet of cars bathed in EFF branding; they could pay to build a house in Nkandla; and some “tenderpreneur” made a killing with the red berets and red uniforms.

Be that as it may, with Julius Malema waiting in the wings, Parliament is sure to experience a resurrection from its usual stupor. Malema will give Speaker Max Sisulu a run for his money. With the municipal elections looming, the other leading parties had better learn from the EFF.

I look forward to the local government

elections in 2016. They are sure to be robust,

unpredictable and exciting.