Are we living in a ‘post-truth’ world?

I remember once wasting hours of my life with someone way more educated than I could ever be debating whether there is such a thing as “truth”.

I was rather surprised to discover there seemed to be a lot of people out there – including an army of humanities professors – who seriously doubted whether there can be such a thing.

Now, unfortunately, for all those over-caffeinated, nicotine-stain-fingered postmodernists who know how to pronounce difficult French words like ‘denouement’, everyone appears to be moving on from the whole debate, and I’m told we’re now living in a “post-truth” world.

It turns out “truth” may have been real after all, but it’s so last year, darling.

Oxford Dictionaries even chose the phrase “post-truth”, as their word of the year because it has become so widely used, especially in the US and Britain.

Since this is obviously now a thing, I went to have a look at the definition: post-truth, the Oxford Dictionary tells me, “is an adjective defined as relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief”.

Wow, okay now, sounds quite impressive, except I immediately started to wonder when it was that all these “objective facts” were somehow more influential in shaping public opinion than our emotions and personal beliefs.

Apparently this fragile, nascent world of truth I had failed to notice has now been destroyed by the proliferation of horrible fake news sites, despicable TV news channels and loathsome Facebook algorithms that apparently know what we “want” to see and so only show us that.

As a result, armchair philosophers have declared we’re now living in a “post-truth world” (especially, you know, because of Donald Trump and Brexit).

Perhaps this “world of truth” passed us by so quickly that I was asleep for a few hours during the transition. Were we spending thousands of years living in our “pre-truth” world, and then we just hopscotched right over the age of truth in a heartbeat, and kept right on going?

I don’t buy it. I look around and I see the same stubborn human beings I saw 10, 20, 30 years ago, believing only what they want to believe because it’s far more comfortable and assuring to do so.

The fake-news, conspiracy or rabidly partisan websites some of us love that tell us only what we want to believe – facts or no facts – are not in themselves to blame.

The only thing that seems to have changed from the pre-internet age is that our information-saturated world is offering us an endless variety of constant nonsense from which to pick, and there’s a flavour of lie to suit every taste despite the fact that all these fabrications are being marketed as precisely the same product: the truth. Everyone is selling the truth, as they always have, and apparently always will.

I’m happy to concede the world seems driven nowadays more by populist politics than ever, and that there seems to be less reasoned debate and informed discussion about factual issues, but maybe that’s just perception because we’re also, thanks to Facebook and Twitter, more hyperaware of each other and one another’s thoughts.

So-called debates about public policy have often been vapid and nauseating, though, as decades of climate-change denial can attest to and a few hours of watching even our own parliamentary channel would suggest.

New dictionary entries or not, human nature has not fundamentally changed.

I know from frustrating personal experience that most religious people – just to offer the most obvious example – will remain convinced of whatever it is they believe regardless of what you might tell them about the lack of factual basis for the mumbo-jumbo they say gives their lives meaning.

And I’ve noticed that people who “hold firm” to whatever their views on a particular subject might be also happen to think they are somehow being virtuous by adopting a position from which it is impossible to sway them.

They actually say things like, “No matter what you tell me, you won’t change my mind,” as if such an attitude is worth admiring, and they’re expecting you to be impressed by it. If you aren’t, you’re being “insensitive” or “disrespectful”.

Such a mind-set is not the product of the ubiquity of the internet, or the 24-hour news cycle, or the supposed false sense of balance the media offers to “dissenting views”, or any of the numerous other drivers of what’s said to be causing us to live in a “post-truth” world.

No, it’s simply that it’s comforting to believe we’re “right” and to seek out evidence of that. It helps to dissipate our fear of the unknown, to lower our sense of shame for things we may need to reflect on deeply or simply because trying to understand how the world really works and what’s really going on is hard.

I’m not saying any of this is “the truth”, by the way. After all, if you don’t believe me, there’s probably a website or two just a click or two away that will tell you whatever it is you’d like to hear.