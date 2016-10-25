How e-tv is asking the right questions

Nothing excites me more than people who are unafraid to ask uncomfortable questions, and along the way, change the status quo. As people, we do so many things out of habit and routine, and this ensures we are left in a rut.

For as long as I can remember, 7pm has been the traditional time for watching news. Fast-forward to today, and there is pretty much nothing traditional about what we do. Restaurants serve breakfast the whole day, banks now open on Sundays and, American Simone Manuel ensured that black people are also in the swimming record books.

So why should the news be aired at a certain time every day?

Like a clever prepubescent child (in a good way), free-to-air broadcaster e-tv submitted a request with the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) asking “why?” Why should news play at a certain time? Why should they be bound by draconian guidelines that no longer suit modern times?

There was a time when it was unthinkable for a breakfast radio show not to start at 6am and finish at 9am, and now listeners are spoilt for choice, as people no longer just work 9-to-5 jobs. Thanks to streaming services, a growing majority of people no longer tune into television shows. So why should people be forced to watch the news at a certain time?

Kudos to e-tv for simply asking the question of “why?” Icasa will hopefully consider all angles of this argument and allow the broadcaster room to breathe. All they are asking for is flexibility to be able to determine when the best time for the day’s main news bulletin is? And who knows, they might even help those who are opposing them, such as the public broadcaster, our beloved SABC.

It takes guts and determination to go against the grain, but before you even get to that point, you have to ask “why?” Why do we do things we do the way we do them? It is only when these conversations are dreamt up that we have hope of innovating.

If you are like me – an average man on the street – you probably do the same things on a daily basis without interrogating them. Surely, we are capable of a whole lot more without lives? Surely, we can do so much more than what we have been doing?