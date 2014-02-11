Invasion of the Olympic airwave innocents

The unspoken feeling among the usual suspects was that the assembly could do with a Scandanavian, or even a German, versed in things that happen on snow and ice to try and level the frozen playing field.

It must be admitted that the initial cause of the confusion came from the introduction of snowboard slopestyle to the Olympic programme in Russia, an event that is an unlikely marriage between snowboarding and those annoying teenagers on skateboards who knock over old ladies in shopping malls.

The swirling squalls of confusion had been made even murkier by an e-mail which arrived for the Fearsome Fireman from an instant expert watching proceedings on a television set in Britain.

And with Team Great Britain still celebrating the bronze medal Jenny Jones had clung onto so tenaciously, every Brit gave the impression that this was a sporting discipline as basic as the daily slice of Hovis.

But even here, the introduction of Jones’s team-mate Aimee Fuller to the already wildly excitable commentary team of Ed Leigh and Tim Warwood in a vocal maelstrom the BBC will likely never recover from.

“What,” the Fireman wanted to know, “does a ‘frontside nose-slide … 0:50 to backside five-forty … two-seventy on, two-seventy off… up the canon rail … cab underflip… ooorgh!’ mean”?

The instant hunch of shoulders turned with the automatic sideways lean towards the bar of a veteran slalom skier.

“Or,” the Fireman continued, “can anyone explain what ‘An utterly crunchy rodeo off the backside of that powder keg and totally stoked biscuit barrel through the otter habitat…’ means in the Queen’s English”?

Another shrug of the shoulders as the Fireman shook his head over the printout of the offending e-mail.

“See here,” he said, poking a finger at the offending missive, “it says that Fuller, only part of the commentary because she was knocked out, screamed with delight when a snowboarder fell, securing a medal for her team-mate, she said on air: ‘Are we supposed to do that?’ and ‘Can I stand on my chair now’?

“Now, I don’t begin to tell you that I understand what’s going on in Sochi – I have enough of a problem trying to work out what’s happening at West Ham United.

“But I have suddenly become a big fan of snowboard slopestyle. Especially as the BBC will probably never recover from the invasion of the airwave innocents.”