Killer cops run rampant

Despite all the evidence, including video footage overwhelmingly linking the police to the crime, the killers were let off the hook.

Since the murder of Tatane, whose only sin was to lead his service-starved Ficksburg community in a peaceful protest, at least five more citizens have lost their lives in service delivery- related protests at the hands of police.

The country had barely recovered from the cold-blooded murder of Tatane when, a year later, 34 miners who were part of workers taking part in a wildcat strike in Marikana were mercilessly gunned down by police in what certainly ranks as the saddest day of post-apartheid South Africa. Just like in the Tatane slaying, police management went all out to see to it that the killers got off scot-free.

To date not a single police officer who took part in this wholesale slaughter, witnessed by millions globally on television, has faced the music. In fact, National Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega unashamedly justified this mass slaying in her testimony at the Farlam Commission of Inquiry, saying police had acted lawfully and in self-defence.

No doubt the state was never keen on nailing the perpetrators of the Tatane murder and Marikana massacre. The disastrous consequence of this is that a message has since filtered down to every single police officer deployed to control crowds that they can kill with impunity. It came as no surprise when three protesters in Mothutlung township outside Brits were shot and killed by police this week.

Like many other unhappy people in many parts of the country, residents in Mothutlung used their constitutional right to protest against their municipality which, like many other city councils in the country, is hopelessly failing to deliver basic services to residents. Regrettably, instead of authorities listening, protesting residents faced trigger-happy police, who used live ammunition to disperse them.

It is unimaginable that 20 years after the dawn of democracy, unarmed civilians should be dying at the hands of police in killings sanctioned by the same government they voted into power. It’s a telling indictment on our “caring government”, whose ministers often use the phrase “our people”, that there have been more than 3 000 service delivery protests in the last four years, unrest that has seen police being distracted from their fundamental duty of protecting citizens.

If our leaders were doing what they were elected to do – serving their constituencies – there would never be a need to send police to maintain public order. This would give our officers ample time to focus on their core mandate of fighting crime instead of facing angry communities deprived of services by non-caring public representatives.

Widespread corruption and greed are proof that our government is infested with self-serving individuals whose obsession with wealth accumulation is legendary. Our present government seems to have learnt very little from the apartheid regime, whose only response to people’s peaceful demonstrations was murderous violence. That ruthless strategy failed, and it will fail again.