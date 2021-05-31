Editorials
A sign of how bad Chiefs have been

In under a month, Chiefs lost to three of the five teams below them in the table, and the threat of relegation has not totally disappeared.

With Kaizer Chiefs heading for their worst ever season in the Premier Soccer League era, it isn’t exactly surprising that a decision was taken on Friday to sack head coach Gavin Hunt.

He arrived at Chiefs with about as dazzling a CV as you can get in terms of his domestic achievements, as well as over 25 years experience on the touchline.

Yet he leaves Amakhosi before the end of his first season, with a notable dent in his reputation, even if Chiefs have reached the Caf Champions League semifinals. The midweek loss to Black Leopards seems to have pushed management into a decision that may well have come in any case at the end of the campaign.

Hunt was unlucky to take over a Chiefs side with a season-long transfer ban, but winning six out of 28 league games with a squad that finished second last season is an embarrassment.

It is testament to just how bad Chiefs have been domestically this season, that even their best ever run in the Champions League could not save their head coach from the chop.

