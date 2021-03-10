Why people who have no opinion about the Royals have the strongest opinions

There is something to be said that the biggest opinion in the room is usually the person who shows the “least interest”.

This royal week has been quite telling. Personally, I have many more people showing more interest in the British royal family than do they real “pressing issues”.

Turn on any radio station the last few days and you will always hear, “seriously, they must be more important issues out there than a family squabble”.

But before they finish that statement, the following words are said, “but in my humble opinion, Harry and Meghan should have kept this private” or “why should we care for a well-off couple who left their wealthy family, oh poor them”.

There are times when these nonchalant experts go full-blown “royal experts” going deep into the archives. “Remember when King George VI left the family for a divorcee?” or when Princess Diana warned them of the exact treatment Meghan received?

But, hey, you weren’t “paying attention”. If there wasn’t a need for the pomp, pageantry of the royals, why do a billion people watch their extravagant weddings every generation?

Having some sort of knowledge of the royals is expected, they are constantly covered in the media and, with social media, you can’t miss them.

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived up to its billing. We expected drama, explosive claims and answers as to why they left the palace for more luxury in the sunny skies of California.

The conversation of a colonial family who amassed their power and riches on the backs of colonialism, white supremacy, racism and brutality is all part the many reasons they are disliked by sectors of society.

What is their job anyway? Cutting ribbons and opening charities? The argument to keeping the monarchy is a topic for another day but their actions don’t help the argument.

Their not so squeaky-clean history isn’t helped by their out-of-touch nature, the obsession to remain “mysterious” and outdated.

Even supporters of the monarchy such as Piers Morgan, who repeatedly defends the Queen, who’s reign of more than 50 years might come all crashing down by a woman he hates; Meghan who ghosted him.

However, the same people calling the monarchy a white supremacist group will go goo-goo eyes at the news of a royal baby.

Wait for it, come the winter months when the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the first baby pictures of their girl, all will be somewhat forgotten about that over-hyped Oprah interview.

“I don’t like the monarchy but this would have been great for the royal family.”

So let’s go back to talking about Julius Malema, EFF, Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa, back to “serious matters”.

About the author:

Sandisiwe Mbhele is a digital content producer covering lifestyle, entertainment and current affairs news. Always aiming to inform readers of the best content out there since her days at Caxton Greater North publications in 2019. Producing content that mirrors her interests and opinions, with an honours degree in media studies, she enjoys writing stories of the people behind the headlines in the arts and food culture.

