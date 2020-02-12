 
 
Opinion 12.2.2020 05:13 pm

Time for Cyril to show his mettle or risk losing all credibility

Eric Naki
President Cyril Ramaphosa during a meet and greet with Ms Sinoyolo Qumba, today, 12 February 2020 at Tuynhuys in Cape Town. Ms Qumba is a 17 year old Grade 11 leaner from Gibson Pillay Learning Academy in Lenasia, Johannesburg. She met with the President today to contribute to President's speech which he will deliver during the State of the Nation Address scheduled for 13 February 2020 at a joint sitting in Parliament. The learner made inputs to President's speech on various issues amongst others including free education, safety at educational institutions and employment in the country. The State of the Nation Address is an opportunity for the President to provide the nation with an update on government’s progress in meeting its commitments and outlining the programme of action for the new financial year. Elmond Jiyane, GCIS

The president’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) tomorrow night comes at a difficult time for both the country and the president, and it is time for him to step up, or risk losing all credibility.

Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) for 2020 comes at a difficult time for the beleaguered president. His leadership is being tested on all fronts, with crisis after crisis at the state-owned enterprises and pressure from his opponents within the governing party. The euphoria of his victory at the ANC’s Nasrec conference in late 2017 and his replacement of Jacob Zuma as president a few months later are now over. Nothing short of tangible action is expected from him, to grow the stagnant economy and address the rising unemployment and crime levels. The crises besetting state-owned enterprises and...
