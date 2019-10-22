Service at Peugeot Northcliff almost as bad as driving off actual cliff

During a recent launch of new car models, Peugeot Citroën South Africa (PCSA) managing director Xavier Gobille assured us: “When you purchase any of our new models, you are not just buying a Citroën or a Peugeot. You are obtaining complete peace-of-mind motoring via our Peugeot Pride and Citroen Serenity programmes.”

Extensive attention would also be paid to customer service under the Peugeot Pride and Citroen Serenity banners, while every employee of PCSA and its dealer network would be totally focused on improving every aspect of the business and putting customer satisfaction first, he said.

The above messages have clearly not filtered through to the management and staff at the Northcliff Peugeot dealership.

Left R33,718 poorer after a massive service on my Peugeot 207, I realised that it does not matter how many rands you drop at this dealership – you still get bad treatment.

For context, let’s just say that my car knowledge is probably not what it should be. But in my defence, I hate cars, and would much rather rely on a horse or a bicycle. Or maybe a jetpack.

That being said, my dear, overprotective father naturally insists that I should have a French car, “because thieves don’t target the French cars”. He also says that each time anything is wrong with the car, all parts that could possibly give problems should be replaced.

For this I am eternally grateful, which makes the terrible service we endured that much worse.

Who would have thought that a simple Saturday drive to the shops to get ice cream on a boiling hot day would turn into an almost R34,000 bill.

After booking my car, Odette, in for repairs, and “sommer the big service as well”, we got slapped with a massive bill. But because we know nothing about cars, we thought we might as well pay for everything upfront, and hopefully it would never break again.

So we did, and were promised that Odette would be fixed and clean on the Friday.

From the time we booked her in, we received no calls about which parts needed to be replaced.

In fact, we were not consulted about anything regarding the service at all, until we got the eye-watering receipt last Monday.

Come Friday, we had to call at least four times before our sales consultant, Monique, decided to call us back – to tell us that Odette would only be ready on Monday afternoon.

After a week of being car-less, we went to fetch her at the agreed-upon time.

On arrival, I was made to wait in a boiling-hot reception area, sweating on a leather sofa for over an hour, so that Odette could be test-driven and washed.

After waiting patiently, and after receiving and inspecting my car, I saw that the interior had not even been vacuumed properly – my cat’s fur was still clinging to all the seats.

So, why am I pulling a white-girl-in-Checkers about this, when almost every single person has been through some car drama?

The battle lines at Peugeot Northcliff were drawn in 2017, when my father and I first purchased Odette. I had a flat tyre a few weeks after the purchase, and ended up stuck on the M1 until late at night, by myself, parked next to a veld, because, to our surprise, when I opened the boot to get my spare wheel and jack, there was nothing there.

After going to the dealership the next day, we were told this was in fact our fault for not checking for the presence of the spare when initially receiving the car, or the fault of a sales assistant who had since been fired.

Whichever reason we wanted to choose, we would have to foot the bill.

We told the sales assistant that we were journalists, and their tone changed completely, and a red-faced, apologetic manager raced into reception to assure us they would give us the missing parts, for free.

I realise now that people who pay good money for a car and a service shouldn’t be made to feel stupid just because they don’t know anything about cars.

Here are a few tips for Peugeot Northcliff:

Do not offer me coffee on a hot day, and turn your air-conditioning systems up.

Clean my car properly – surely the least you could do after charging me that much money.

Call me while my car is at your dealership and inform me of the rising costs during a service.

By the way, do not gossip about other clientele in front of customers waiting in reception. I could hear you, and the things I heard uttered yesterday would have gotten me fired from the second-hand bookstore I worked in years ago, let alone a car dealership.

For a brand trying to break the stereotype of poor reliability, expensive sticker prices, poor second-hand value, shocking after-sales service and a shortage of spare parts, Peugeot Northcliff is going out of its way to perpetuate Peugeot’s tainted reputation.

Time to sell the car and sign up for Taxify.

