Here’s a fun way to waste a morning: Ask De Lille about ‘that SMS’

I think I probably speak for many when I say I couldn’t be more over the fight between the DA and Patricia de Lille.

It’s reached a point that will feel familiar to anyone who’s had to witness a long, drawn-out divorce. In the end, no one can be the winner, but neither wants to be the biggest loser. And so it just continues, with ever-more attrition.

I’ve attempted to keep an open mind about this little saga, and I’m still happy to accept that De Lille can’t possibly be guilty of every allegation that’s been hurled at her. Equally, it’s just as improbable that she is the blameless saint she appears to hope anyone still paying attention to all her shrieking about it will believe.

The only reaction I could muster following her bizarre performance on eNCA this morning was a tired shake of the head.

Regardless of how much you may like De Lille or be impressed by her history, the fact is she appears to be completely incapable of answering a simple question about whether she sent an SMS a few years ago.

It’s an occupational hazard in politics: some questions just cannot be answered. Like the kind of thing that gets asked during divorces – such as, “Why won’t you let me look at your WhatsApp messages?” – there’s no straight answer to it that doesn’t come with its own set of problems.

Investigators earlier this year reportedly confirmed that the SMS De Lille allegedly sent to interfere in the hiring of a senior staff member was verified as authentic.

Rather than denying sending it, all De Lille has done is to repeatedly ask for the allegation to be authenticated or “tested”, as she did again this morning.

Tellingly, De Lille has completely avoided answering the question, and it’s probably safe by now to assume what seems to be so abundantly obvious: that she did send the SMS. Compared to some of the grand corruption that’s gone down in this country, her alleged interference could probably be considered a pretty minor infraction. And maybe it’s true that her enemies are cynically using it to nail her. But that’s what enemies do – they’re pesky that way, and you shouldn’t give them ammo to use against you.

None of this diminishes from the bad taste her reaction to the SMS allegation leaves in the mouth either.

In so obviously trying to dodge accountability, weird things appear to be happening to her psychologically. She seems to have engaged in convoluted mental gymnastics to arrive at a point where she now genuinely believes that anyone who so much as dares to ask her if she sent the SMS is part of a racist cabal intent on destroying her good name for nefarious reasons.

This leap in the athletics of ethics has left her in a position where she feels justified to lash out and attack anyone who dares to point to the uncomfortable SMS as though they are someone truly dreadful. She is aided in this by the fact that some DA members were indeed guilty of sharing false allegations against her on social media based on a nonexistent Auditor-General report.

However she’s pulling it off, it’s not an easy position to balance, because despite her own fervent efforts at maintaining and nurturing her self-deception, there must be moments when De Lille catches glimpses of the truth about herself and who she appears to have become: a shrill, unpleasant harridan who may be willing to admit that she’s not always right, but who will tell you until your eardrums start to bleed that she is never wrong and that you are simply evil and trampling on her rights for suggesting she might be.

Observing someone who is not only deceiving an entire city, but herself in the process to make it seem even half-believable, is an uncomfortable sight to witness.

The moment De Lille started laughing mockingly at poor old Gareth van Onselen from the Institute of Race Relations this morning, instead of answering his question about that SMS, was one of the most tragic things I’ve seen in a long time (and I was among those who saw the Springboks surrender their big lead in the last few minutes of the last test against the All Blacks).

I was witnessing a once almost venerable woman appearing to lose some of her sanity.

Maybe that’s just what happens to people if they spend too much time in the DA, maybe especially if they’re not white. I don’t know. I’m more inclined to think that perhaps the existing flaws in her character were merely allowed to express themselves more fully once she was entrusted with some true power – which, as we all know, is the most corrupting force of all.

