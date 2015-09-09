 
menu
News 9.9.2015 09:38 am

Video: falling meteor burns up over Bangkok

Staff Reporter
Video: falling meteor burns up over Bangkok

Motorists and residents in Bangkok were lucky enough to spot a meteor burning up as it plummeted down over Thailand. It was caught on video.

A meteor was caught on camera falling and flaming over Bangkok, Thailand this week.

The spectacular event took place at 8:45am local time, with the falling meteor becoming extremely bright as it burned up in the earth’s atmosphere making a spectacular show for those who were lucky enough to see it. Witnesses claim the event was accompanied by a massive thunderous explosion, which is most likely the result of its incredible speed.

There is currently no evidence that it hit the ground, which means that for now it is a meteor and not a meteorite, which means it is suspected to have burnt out completely.

Objects burn up in the earth’s atmosphere regularly, though seeing one this bright and spectacular, particularly during the day, is very rare and makes the sighting all the more exciting.

Watch the event below, as captured on a dash cam.

 

Source: LiveLeak.com

Related Stories
All boys and football coach rescued from Thai cave 10.7.2018
WATCH: Thai cave rescuers take ‘no risk’ approach to free trapped boys 4.7.2018
Desperate search for 12 children trapped in Thailand cave 26.6.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.