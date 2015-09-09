Video: falling meteor burns up over Bangkok

A meteor was caught on camera falling and flaming over Bangkok, Thailand this week.

The spectacular event took place at 8:45am local time, with the falling meteor becoming extremely bright as it burned up in the earth’s atmosphere making a spectacular show for those who were lucky enough to see it. Witnesses claim the event was accompanied by a massive thunderous explosion, which is most likely the result of its incredible speed.

There is currently no evidence that it hit the ground, which means that for now it is a meteor and not a meteorite, which means it is suspected to have burnt out completely.

Objects burn up in the earth’s atmosphere regularly, though seeing one this bright and spectacular, particularly during the day, is very rare and makes the sighting all the more exciting.

Watch the event below, as captured on a dash cam.

Source: LiveLeak.com