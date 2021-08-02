WATCH: More than 300 hot-air balloons rise to rhythm of the rising sun
AFP
Around 320 hot-air balloons become airborne over the Chambley-Bussieres airbase during the 17th international hot air balloon meeting 'Grand-Est Mondial Air Ballons' in Hageville, northeastern France.
Around 320 hot-air balloons become airborne over the Chambley-Bussieres airbase after an attempt of 'Great Line', during the 17th international hot air balloon meeting "Grand-Est Mondial Air Ballons" in Hageville, northeastern France, on July 25 , 2021. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP)
