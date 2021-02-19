World 19.2.2021 03:05 pm

Eight in 10 young women ‘limit behaviour’ for fear of harassment- report

AFP
Eight in 10 young women ‘limit behaviour’ for fear of harassment- report

Messages in support of women are written in chalk at the Red Square, Oriental Plaza in Johannesburg, 25 August 2020. The campaign is part of the ongoing support shown to women during women's month in August. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

According to the FRA, nearly one in 10 people in the EU experienced violence within five years of the survey, ranging from three percent to 18 percent depending on the country. 

A huge majority of young European women limit where they go or who they spend time with for fear of assault or harassment, according to a report published Friday by an EU agency.

“Shockingly, 83 percent of women aged between 16 and 29 limit where they go or who they spend time with to protect themselves,” the report from the Vienna-based Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) said.

The figure was one of the findings in a FRA report on victims’ experiences of crime, based on surveys completed by almost 35,000 people across the EU, as well as in the UK and North Macedonia.

“We see that the experience of harassment of a sexual nature, which specifically has an impact on women, often happens in public spaces involving perpetrators that women don’t know,” report author Sami Nevala told AFP.

ALSO READ: Crime stats: 12,218 raped in October-December as murders, sexual assaults spike

“These experiences are then reflected in young women’s perceptions about places where they can go safely and times of day when they can go out safely. It’s a big issue in terms of equality, because it shows that women are not able to use public space equally to men,” he added.

The report showed a clear gender split on the issue, with only 58 percent of men in the same age range saying they would limit their behaviour in a similar way.

According to the FRA, nearly one in 10 people in the EU experienced violence within five years of the survey, ranging from three percent to 18 percent depending on the country.

Young people, ethnic minorities, those who do not identify as heterosexual and people with disabilities experience higher rates of violence than others, the report suggested.

The figures also shine a light on the problem of underreporting of crime, showing that only 30 percent of incidents involving physical violence — and just 11 percent of those involving harassment — are reported.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Crime stats: 12,218 raped in October-December as murders, sexual assaults spike 19.2.2021
Tshegofatso Pule’s killer pleads guilty, gets 20 years in jail 19.2.2021
332 organisations in GBV sector get funding from Solidarity Fund 19.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Ace Magashule back in court: More charges a possibility

matric Get your IEB matric results right here on The Citizen

Politics Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail

Rugby Kolisi paid his own way out of Western Province contract

Business News What employers need to consider when talking about vaccinating workers


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition