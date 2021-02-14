World 14.2.2021 10:56 am

New Zealand orders largest city Auckland into snap Covid lockdown

AFP
New Zealand orders largest city Auckland into snap Covid lockdown

New Zealand has got the virus under control but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned of pain ahead, with unemployment rising and the economy contracting. POOL/AFP/Mark Mitchell

The city’s 1.7 million residents were told to stay at home from midnight, when the level-three lockdown begins.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered the city of Auckland into a three-day lockdown on Sunday after three Covid-19 cases emerged in the community.

The city’s 1.7 million residents were told to stay at home from midnight, when the level-three lockdown begins, with schools and businesses to close except for essential services.

Ardern said the lockdown is “just in case it could be one of the more transmissible strains of Covid that we need to act with a high degree of caution around.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two-thirds of school principals are ready for 2021 academic year – survey 14.2.2021
Right of reply: Lockdowns contradict a century of pre-Covid science 13.2.2021
The psychology of lockdown 12.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘No disrespect intended’ – ANC’s Jessie Duarte apologises to Zondo

World Trump trial prolonged as US Senate votes to allow witnesses

Environment Is drone fishing cheating, hurting gamefish?

Eish! WATCH: Farmer rakes it in with R100 a pop goat video calls

Covid-19 Blood tests finds tens of millions of us might already have had Covid-19


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition