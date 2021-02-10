Business News 10.2.2021 07:53 am

Toyota records 50% increase in net profit as global auto industry gradually recovers

AFP
Toyota records 50% increase in net profit as global auto industry gradually recovers

Toyota, like other global car markers, has been battered by the coronavirus. AFP/Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

Auto analyst, Satoru Takada said that the pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the global auto sector but demand recovered swiftly in the second half of last year, most notably in the US and China.

Toyota said Wednesday that net profit soared 50 percent in the third quarter and upgraded its full-year forecasts as the global auto industry gradually recovers from the pandemic.

The world’s top carmaker made 838.7 billion yen ($8.0 billion) in the three months to December, compared with 559.3 billion yen a year earlier, it said as it revised up full-year forecasts for the second straight quarter.

Toyota said it saw net profit at 1.90 trillion yen for the fiscal year to March, compared with its earlier estimate of 1.42 trillion yen.

Sales are now seen at 26.5 trillion yen, compared with the 26.0 trillion yen previously forecast.

The firm last year overtook Volkswagen as the world’s top carmaker for the first time in five years.

Analysts said it was bouncing back quicker than some competitors from the effects of the global economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Own a Toyota Corolla for less than R60k

“Toyota is steadily recovering from the impact of the new coronavirus so far this fiscal year,” said Satoru Takada, auto analyst at TIW, a Tokyo-based research and consulting firm.

“In a tough business environment, Toyota is outperforming its rivals,” Takada told AFP before the announcement.

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the global auto sector but demand recovered swiftly in the second half of last year, most notably in the US and China.

“Japan’s auto industry showed a steady performance as major markets are recovering from the negative impact of the new coronavirus globally,” Takada said.

“But we should not be too optimistic as the current shortage of semiconductors is forcing carmakers to cut back production,” he added.

On Tuesday, Toyota’s smaller rival Nissan upgraded its full-year profit forecast, beating market expectations to return an operating profit for the first time in four quarters.

Honda also revised upward its full-year outlook as net profit more than doubled in the third quarter.

But Nissan and Honda downgraded their sales forecasts for the current fiscal year, citing in part the chip shortage.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Subaru mum but not ruling out bakkie return using the Toyota Hilux as a base 22.2.2021
Next generation Toyota Prius arriving in 2022 with an even lower stance 18.2.2021
Powered by Mazda? Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s new oil-burner a straight-six 12.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition