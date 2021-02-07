World 7.2.2021 02:33 pm

Pope Francis voices ‘solidarity with people of Myanmar’

AFP
Pope Francis delivers his Sunday Angelus prayer to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's square at the Vatican on July 12, 2020. Picture: Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

The pope, who visited Myanmar in 2017, called for ‘social justice, national stability and harmonious democratic coexistence’.

Pope Francis on Sunday expressed “solidarity with the people of Myanmar” following last week’s military coup, urging the army to work towards “democratic coexistence” as thousands demonstrate in the streets.

The pope was speaking as tens of thousands of protesters poured onto the streets of Yangon in the biggest rally yet against Monday’s military coup.

“I pray that those in power in the country will work… towards the common good,” he said from the balcony overlooking St Peter’s Square after his recital of the Angelus prayer Sunday.

The pope, who visited Myanmar in 2017, called for “social justice, national stability and harmonious democratic coexistence”.

There have been reports of large protests Sunday against the military regime in several cities across Myanmar.

