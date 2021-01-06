World 6.1.2021 08:13 am

Democrat claims victory in one of two crunch US Senate runoffs

AFP
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 05: People watch the poll tally at G's Midtown bar on January 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Polls are being tallied across Georgia in the two runoff elections, pitting incumbents Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) against Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Megan Varner/Getty Images/AFP

US officials and major media had yet to declare a winner for either of the two Georgia seats at stake, both of which Joe Biden’s Democrats need to flip to take control of the Senate.

Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory Tuesday night in a key US Senate race against Republican Kelly Loeffler — who has not conceded defeat.

“Georgia, I am honoured by the faith that you have shown in me,” Warnock, a 51-year-old Black pastor, said in a televised address shortly after midnight. “And I promise you this tonight, I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia.”

