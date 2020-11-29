World 29.11.2020 11:37 am

French ship pulls 45 migrants from Channel

AFP
French ship pulls 45 migrants from Channel

This picture is for illustrative purposes only. More than 100,000 migrants tried to cross the Mediterranean last year from north Africa with more than 1,200 dying in the attempt, according to the International Organization for Migration. AFP/Anne CHAON

Several of the people ‘appeared to be in a state of hypothermia’ after being brought aboard a patrol ship.

Forty-five migrants “including a pregnant woman and children” were rescued Saturday in the English Channel after their improvised boat found itself “in trouble” off Dunkirk, French authorities said.

Several of the people “appeared to be in a state of hypothermia” after being brought aboard a patrol ship, the French prefecture in charge of the Channel and North Sea said in a statement.

First responders and border police took charge of the migrants, who were “all safe and sound” when they were put ashore in Calais in the early evening, it added.

Calm weather this weekend prompted fears among French sea rescuers that larger numbers than usual would attempt the crossing to Britain, a source close to emergency services told AFP.

With busy traffic and powerful winds and currents, the Channel crossing can prove extremely dangerous for small boats despite the apparent short distance between Calais and British port Dover.

In late October, four people died and three were reported missing, devastating an Iranian-Kurdish family in the deadliest single incident for migrants attempting to cross the Channel.

Increasing numbers of people have attempted the sea crossing from France to Britain since 2018.

On Saturday, the two countries signed a deal aimed at shutting down the route, which calls for French patrols to be doubled and for radar and drones to be used to spot migrant boats earlier.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition