Israel strikes Hamas positions Gaza rocket attack

Israel’s military said it struck Hamas positions Sunday morning following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip overnight.

Two rockets were fired into southern Israel from Gaza late Saturday, the Israeli army said, although there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) tweeted they had “struck Hamas underground infrastructure & military posts in Gaza”.

“The IDF is conducting an ongoing situational assessment & remains prepared to operate against any terror activity,” they added.

An army source told AFP in a WhatsApp message that fighter jets, helicopters and tanks were deployed.

Security sources in Gaza said there were a number of strikes overnight, including in Khan Younes, Rafah and Beit Hanoun, without reporting any casualties.

Israeli media said the rockets from Gaza came down in uninhabited areas, but a military spokeswoman was unable to confirm the reports.

Speaking at the opening of his weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday afternoon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not tolerate such attacks.

“I’m warning the terror organisations in Gaza, even during the coronavirus crisis — don’t try us,” he said in remarks relayed by his office.

“I never elaborate on our operational plans, but I’m telling you — the price of continued aggression will be heavy, very heavy.”

The strike from Gaza — which has not been claimed — comes days after the anniversary of the assassination of senior Islamic Jihad leader Baha Abu Al-Ata, killed in a strike on his home in Gaza City on November 12 last year.

Ahead of the anniversary, the Israeli military were reportedly on high alert within the Gaza Strip, where roughly two million Palestinians live.

Sources close to Hamas indicated officials from the movement were expected in Cairo later Sunday.

