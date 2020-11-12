British nurse charged with murders of eight babies

Police in the northwestern English city Chester said Wednesday they had charged a nurse with eight counts of murder and ten of attempted murder against babies at a local hospital.

A 30-year-old named as Lucy Letby was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the crimes once prosecutors gave the go-ahead, Cheshire police said in a statement.

The charges relate to “a number of baby deaths and non-fatal collapses at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital” between June 2015 and June 2016, they added.

Letby is being held in custody ahead of a first appearance before magistrates in nearby Warrington on Thursday.

She had previously been arrested but released without charge in 2018 and 2019.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.