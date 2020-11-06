World 6.11.2020 05:08 pm

Trump campaign says ‘this election is not over’

US President Donald Trump pumps his fist after speaking during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

Trump has made a raft of fraud allegations without evidence, including on Thursday night, and Twitter has slapped warning labels on a series of his tweets.

US President Donald Trump’s campaign said Friday that “this election is not over” as his challenger Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the cliffhanger White House race.

The statement came after Biden overcame the president’s lead in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, putting him in position to win its 20 electoral votes.

A win in Pennsylvania would give Biden the presidency, as he currently holds at least 253 of the 270 electoral votes needed.

“This election is not over,” campaign general counsel Matt Morgan said in the statement, making further allegations of irregularities.

“The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.”

