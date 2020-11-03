Swing state Ohio too close to call

PREMIUM!
Swing state Ohio too close to callWorld 7 hours ago
To Trump’s credit, according to another resident, Jenika Gonzalez, there were immigrants who supported and voted for Trump because of his economic policies.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General Kelly Khumalo does not know any of the suspects, says her lawyer
Personal Finance Holiday plans: what if you book and have to self-isolate or quarantine?
Motoring News Petrol price relief ahead of holidays
Environment Everybody generates wastes. How hazardous is yours?
Business News Municipalities still owe Eskom R31.5bn as debt grows