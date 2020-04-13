World 13.4.2020 12:31 pm

Second Ebola death in DR Congo ahead of hoped-for deadline

AFP
Second Ebola death in DR Congo ahead of hoped-for deadline

File picture. Health personnel work inside the 'red zone' of an Ebola treatment centre in Butemb. Picture: AFP / File / JOHN WESSELS

A second death from Ebola has been recorded in eastern DR Congo in the final days before a deadline, now scrapped, in which health authorities hoped to declare an end to a 20-month epidemic.

Hopes had been high that the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday would officially bring the curtain down on the country’s 10th known outbreak of the notorious haemorrhagic fever.

But on Friday, a 26-year-old man was listed as having died from the disease, and a young girl who was being treated in the same health centre passed away on Sunday.

Both died in the city of Beni, an epicentre of the outbreak, the health authorities said late Sunday.

The epidemic, which began in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on August 1 2018, has claimed 2,276 lives, according to an official tally.

The outbreak can only be declared officially over after 52 days without any new cases, which is equal to twice the virus’ incubation period.

The DRC has so far recorded 20 deaths out of 234 known cases of coronavirus, almost all of them in the capital Kinshasa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ebola forced SA to up its game, health dept says 28.2.2020
PICS, VIDEO: SA military plane crash-lands in the DRC 9.1.2020
DRC army hands over hundreds of Hutus to Rwanda 22.12.2019



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Ramaphosa says increased theft, sabotage and vandalism can’t go unpunished

Covid-19 WATCH: Man tells Joburg mayor in roadblock that he’s off to see the mayor

Breaking News Women’s prison in East London records 26 positive cases of coronavirus

Celebrities Malema dragged for defending ‘arrogant’ Shimza, calling ‘rubbish’ of detractors ‘self-hate’

Covid-19 Lamola responds to article about Sun City prison ‘pretending’ to be Covid-19 ready


today in print

Read Today's edition