Covid-19 9.4.2020 08:42 am

Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million: AFP tally

AFP
Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million: AFP tally

File image for illustration: iStock

The United States, where the pandemic is spreading most rapidly, has recorded 432,132 cases, including 14,817 deaths.

More than 1.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered worldwide, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 5.30am GMT Thursday from official sources.

Of the 1,502,478 infections, 87,320 people have died across 192 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China late last year.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

The United States, where the pandemic is spreading most rapidly, has recorded 432,132 cases, including 14,817 deaths.

Spain has declared 146,690 cases with 14,555 deaths, and Italy 139,422 infections with 17,669 deaths.

Europe remains the worst hit continent with 772,592 cases and 61,118 deaths.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Cancellation of 1995 reunion a small price to pay, says legendary Bok skipper 9.4.2020
Robots may become heroes in war on coronavirus 9.4.2020
The disease of power can be deadly and unstoppable 9.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 First snow of 2020 recorded as lockdown SA holds breath for ‘coming storm’ of winter

Business News Motsepe and Rupert make Forbes’ 2020 billionaires list … which has shrunk

World Trump threatens withholding funds from WHO, says it is ‘very China centric’

Business News More than 10,000 SMEs apply for Rupert’s R1bn

Covid-19 Lesufi ‘horrified’ as robbers, arsonists hit 21 schools in Gauteng


today in print

Read Today's edition