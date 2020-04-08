World 8.4.2020 08:29 am

Trump threatens withholding funds from WHO, says it is ‘very China centric’

AFP
Trump threatens withholding funds from WHO, says it is ‘very China centric’

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a meeting with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Oval Office of the White House January 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. Picture: Alex Wong / Getty Images / AFP

More than 12,000 Americans have now died from Covid-19.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to cut US funding to the World Health Organization, accusing it of bias toward China during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump told reporters he was “going to put a very powerful hold on” funding to WHO, the UN body whose biggest funding source is the United States.

“We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO,” said Trump, who pursues an “America First” agenda and has previously criticised other UN and multilateral agencies.

He gave no details about how much money would be withheld and minutes later during the same press conference he said: “I’m not saying I’m going to do it.”

“We will look at ending funding,” he added.

According to Trump, the WHO “seems to be very biased toward China. That’s not right.”

His comments built on an earlier statement on Twitter in which he accused the WHO of being “very China centric.”

Trump asked why the WHO had given “such a faulty recommendation,” apparently referring to the UN body’s advice against curtailing international travel to stop the virus which first spread from China.

“Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on,” Trump wrote, referring to his decision to ban travel from the country.

China faces criticism in Washington, particularly from Republicans, over the way it handled the pandemic and Trump has expressed doubt over the accuracy of Chinese statistics for cases and deaths.

However, Trump himself has been widely criticised for initially downplaying the virus, which he likened to an ordinary flu and said was under control in the United States, before later accepting that it was a national emergency.

More than 12,000 Americans have now died from Covid-19.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham steps down: White House 7.4.2020
US Navy chief cops flak for calling virus ship captain ‘stupid’ 7.4.2020
Trump’s son-in-law takes surprise top role in coronavirus fight 3.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News More than 10,000 SMEs apply for Rupert’s R1bn

Covid-19 Lesufi ‘horrified’ as robbers, arsonists hit 21 schools in Gauteng

Covid-19 SA women open up about how to live with and beat the coronavirus

Covid-19 Cele says lockdown will only end early if we behave

Covid-19 From unsafe swabs to Gaddafi and Obama, beware these fake claims about Covid-19


today in print

Read Today's edition