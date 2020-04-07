Covid-19 7.4.2020 02:38 pm

EU to unveil strategy to exit virus lockdown

AFP
EU to unveil strategy to exit virus lockdown

French Gendarmes check a driver in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease spread in France, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Some EU countries to start phasing out lockdown measures next week.

The European Commission will on Wednesday unveil a plan for the bloc to ease out of a virus lockdown that has dealt a body blow to the economies of EU members, a spokesman said.

The strategy, to be presented by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after a videoconference with relevant commissioners, will come after some EU countries announced they were already planning to relax measures.

Both Austria and Denmark have said they will start phasing out restrictions from next week, while still keeping in place social-distancing and frequent handwashing rules in place.

The European Commission will set out guidelines for a bloc-wide strategy, spokesman Eric Mamer told a videolink news conference.

“This is because some member states are beginning to look towards the first steps in terms of moving away from the measures in the weeks to come. And we feel it’s very important this be done in a coordinated fashion,” he said.

The Commission proposal will be made ahead of a video conference of the EU’s national leaders later this month.

Mamer added that Austria and Denmark had informed the Commission and all member states of their decisions.

“We understand that these strategies are very gradual will be implemented step-by-step, which is indeed one important element that we will certainly be highlighting as well,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Limpopo mayor accused of using virus programmes to campaign for re-election 7.4.2020
‘This will end too’ – How Nyakane’s Cup heartache helps him deal with Covid-19 7.4.2020
China’s use of bear bile to treat critical Covid-19 another potential PR nightmare 7.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Cele says lockdown will only end early if we behave

Covid-19 From unsafe swabs to Gaddafi and Obama, beware these fake claims about Covid-19

Business News Sarb foresees 370,000 initial job losses, 1,600 business insolvencies

World In first, US brands white supremacists as foreign terrorists

World Sweden’s liberal virus strategy questioned as death toll mounts


today in print

Read Today's edition