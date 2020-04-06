UK PM Boris Johnson in hospital as queen says united effort will defeat virus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken to hospital after failing to shake off coronavirus symptoms, as Queen Elizabeth II said a united effort would defeat the outbreak.

The government announced within an hour of the monarch’s rare special address Sunday to the country and Commonwealth nations that Johnson had been admitted for further tests as a precaution.

But he said in a video message on Friday that he would continue to stay at home because of a persistent high temperature.

Downing Street called it a “precautionary step” and it is understood his admission was not an emergency and he was taken to hospital on medical advice.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is designated to take over if the prime minister is unable to perform his duties but government sources said Johnson was still in charge.

Johnson, 55, is the most high-profile world leader to contract the virus. His pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, is also recovering from symptoms but has not been tested.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock returned to work on Friday after a week at home following his positive test for Covid-19. The chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, has also displayed symptoms.

Hancock on Sunday described Johnson’s condition as “OK” and said he had been in “good spirits”.

“He’s very much got his hand on the tiller,” he told Sky News television but said Johnson was being careful to follow government advice on self-isolation.

Medical experts said doctors would likely be assessing Johnson’s lung and heart function.

“Doctors will be monitoring important vital signs such as oxygen saturations,” said Rupert Beale, a group leader at the cell biology of infection laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute.

“They will also check blood tests to see what the immune response to the virus looks like, and to assess liver and kidney function.”

US President Donald Trump said he was “hopeful and sure” Johnson would recover, calling the prime minister “a friend of mine” and a “great leader”.

