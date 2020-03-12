World 12.3.2020 07:29 am

New York postpones St Patrick’s Day parade over virus fears

AFP
New York postpones St Patrick’s Day parade over virus fears

Participants at the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade that takes place on 5th Avenue in New York City. The parade is a celebration of Irish heritage in America and is the largest in the world. Image: iStock

New York’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is the largest in the United States and typically attracts two million spectators. It will be held at a later date.

New York City has postponed its annual St Patrick’s Day parade over the global coronavirus pandemic, officials said late Wednesday, days after other events in US cities were canceled.

State governor Andrew Cuomo said the decision was taken after a meeting with parade organisers.

“One of the most effective ways to contain the spread of the virus is to limit large gatherings and close contacts, and I applaud the parade’s leadership for working cooperatively with us,” said New York state governor Andrew Cuomo in a statement.

New York’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is the largest in the United States and typically attracts two million spectators.

The event has been held annually for more than 250 years and Wednesday’s announcement marked the first time it would not be held as scheduled, the New York Times reported.

Officials said the parade would be held at a later date.

“I know this decision didn’t come easy, so I’ll make this promise: this is a postponement, not a cancellation,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Boston’s mayor on Monday announced the cancellation of his city’s St Patrick’s Day parade, which was expected to attract around one million attendees.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tips to prevent spread of coronavirus in schools 12.3.2020
Philippine leader to undergo ‘precautionary’ virus test 12.3.2020
Last victim pulled from rubble of collapsed China virus quarantine hotel 12.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Mbalula ‘learns with surprise’ of being implicated at Zondo commission

World Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in coronavirus crisis

World Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic – WHO chief

World Fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail

State Capture Zuma-linked Roy Moodley claimed to be one of the decision makers in the nomination of CEOs for SOEs


today in print

Read Today's edition