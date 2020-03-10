Coronavirus in numbers: Tuesday 10 March

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 114,151, with 4,012 deaths, across 105 countries and territories by 9am GMT Tuesday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 5pm GMT on Monday, 898 new cases and 48 new deaths have been reported.

China – excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau – where the epidemic emerged at the end of December, had 80,754 cases, of which 3,136 were fatal. There have been 19 new infections and 17 deaths since 5pm GMT Monday, while 59,897 people have recovered from the virus.

Outside China, a total of 33,397 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 876 deaths. Some 877 cases are new, with 31 new deaths.

The most affected countries after China are Italy (9,172 cases, 463 deaths), South Korea (7,513 cases, 54 deaths), Iran (7,161 cases, 237 deaths) and France (1,412 cases, 25 deaths).

Since 5pm GMT on Monday, China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, the United States, Spain, the United Kingdom and Canada have recorded new deaths.

Panama, Mongolia, Burkina Faso and northern Cyprus confirmed the first coronavirus cases on their territory.

Asia recorded a total at 9am GMT Tuesday of 90,117 cases (3,208 deaths), Europe 15,424 cases (528 deaths), the Middle East 7,623 cases (244 deaths), US and Canada 679 cases (27 deaths), Oceania 112 cases (three deaths), Africa 99 cases (one death), Latin America and the Caribbean 93 cases (one death).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation.

